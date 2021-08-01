Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel from today
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel from today
ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority Sunday issued a new travel advisory for all passengers boarding domestic flights.

A notification issued in this regard stated that the CAA has declared the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for all passengers traveling through domestic flights from today.

Reports cited that Airports Security Force (ASF) came into action regarding the checking of Covid vaccination certificates of passengers at all airports.

Eight passengers were offloaded from Karachi International Airport who failed to produce the Covid vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, the passengers who intend to travel abroad are exempted from this condition and the citizens who took the vaccination certificates from foreign countries are also exempted.

The notification reads that PIA and all other airlines are required to check the vaccination certificates of the passengers before their boarding. The passengers are not allowed to travel without Covid vaccination certificate.

