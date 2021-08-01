Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video goes viral
04:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video goes viral
Pakistani star model and actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video took the internet by storm.

In the viral video, the glam actress can be seen giving flying kiss to her fans while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

The show has not only drawn public criticism due to Alizeh Shah but also several other celebrities, including Ayesha Omar, Sadaf Kanwal and Nasuheen Shah.

