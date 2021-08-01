Hiba Bukhari’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani star Hiba Bukhari has won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves in her latest social media post.

She rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills and humble persona, the 27-year-old impressed the audience with drama serials like Tarap, Deewangi and Fitoor.

This time around, Hiba left the fans gushing with her stunning dance moves as she enjoys beautiful weather at home.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and uploaded her dance video in which she can be seen enjoying the cloudy weather. She looks breathtaking in the pink and green outfit.

“Badalte mausamo ki sair mein dil ko laga na ho, kisi ko yaad rakhna ho kisi ko bhul jana ho. Haqeeqat aur thi kuch usse ja ke batana ho, hamesha,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, she left her fans mesmerised with her beautiful and soothing voice as she recited Naat Main To Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hoon.

On the work front, her drama serial Fitoor co-starring Faysal Quraishi, Wahaj Ali and Kiran Haq in lead roles have been very popular among the masses.