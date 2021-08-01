Hiba Bukhari’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
02:02 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Hiba Bukhari’s new dance video goes viral
Share

Pakistani star Hiba Bukhari has won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves in her latest social media post.

She rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills and humble persona, the 27-year-old impressed the audience with drama serials like Tarap, Deewangi and Fitoor.

This time around, Hiba left the fans gushing with her stunning dance moves as she enjoys beautiful weather at home.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and uploaded her dance video in which she can be seen enjoying the cloudy weather. She looks breathtaking in the pink and green outfit.

“Badalte mausamo ki sair mein dil ko laga na ho, kisi ko yaad rakhna ho kisi ko bhul jana ho. Haqeeqat aur thi kuch usse ja ke batana ho, hamesha,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, she left her fans mesmerised with her beautiful and soothing voice as she recited Naat Main To Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hoon.

On the work front, her drama serial Fitoor co-starring Faysal Quraishi, Wahaj Ali and Kiran Haq in lead roles have been very popular among the masses.

Hiba Bukhari enthralls admirers with her ... 07:55 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

Pakistani starlet Hiba Bukhari rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable ...

More From This Category
Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test ...
04:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video in bold dress ...
04:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance ...
02:40 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah sets internet on fire with new ...
01:01 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new ...
09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Twitter rejoices as Pakistani man's 'wallet ...
09:45 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test positive for coronavirus
04:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr