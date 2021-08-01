Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)
Share
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif left her fans gushing with new cute dance moves in her BTS video she uploaded on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous actress posted a BTS video and photos. In the video, Katrina can be seen dancing her heart out with hairstylist Amit Thakur.
Soon after she posted the videos and photos, fans took no time to applaud her. Fans flooded the comment section with praise and heart emojis. She wrote, “Photoshoot bts dump.”
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.
Also, Katrina is currently gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.
Katrina Kaif’s new swimming pool photo sets ... 05:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Bollywood's Katrina Kaif has left her fans stunned with a new photo she posted on her social media account. The ...
-
- Five children killed, three injured as roof collapses in Lodhran04:24 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP04:07 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
- Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel from ...02:54 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)02:40 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
-
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021