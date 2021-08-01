Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)
Katrina Kaif wins over internet with superb dance moves (VIDEO)
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif left her fans gushing with new cute dance moves in her BTS video she uploaded on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous actress posted a BTS video and photos. In the video, Katrina can be seen dancing her heart out with hairstylist Amit Thakur.

Soon after she posted the videos and photos, fans took no time to applaud her. Fans flooded the comment section with praise and heart emojis. She wrote, “Photoshoot bts dump.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Also, Katrina is currently gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

