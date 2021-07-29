Katrina Kaif’s new swimming pool photo sets internet on fire
Web Desk
05:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Bollywood's Katrina Kaif has left her fans stunned with a new photo she posted on her social media account. 

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a new photo in which she can be seen enjoying her leisure time in a swimming pool. She looks fabulous in swimsuit. 

Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star reached the zenith of success with hard work.

On her 38th birthday, Kaif's name became a top Twitter trend and her massive fan following and friends showered her with love.

The Tiger Zinda Ha star always stands out amongst her peers and is an icon who enjoys an undeniable massive fan following.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. 

