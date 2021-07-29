Punjab education minister announces date to reopen schools

06:18 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Punjab education minister announces date to reopen schools
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said on Thursday that all public and private schools will reopen in the province from August 2 following the end of summer vacation on August 1.

In a tweet, Raas said: “Schools will open with staggered approach. 50% students in all classes on any given day”.

He also urged the officials of schools to ensure the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs issued by the government.

On Wednesday, the Federal Education Ministry announced that summer vacation for education institutions will not be extended while board examinations will be held as per schedule across the country amid spike in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting chaired by the Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education Asif Haider and attended by provincial education secretaries.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided that academic activities at schools will be conducted under the strict implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Furthermore, the federal ministry has directed the provincial departments to make decision about reopening of schools according to the positivity ratio in the respective regions.

