Board exams across Pakistan to be held at any cost: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that board exams will not be cancelled in Pakistan despite a long call from students who has been rising health concerns due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

A meeting to discuss the matter was held in Islamabad wherein the Ministry of Health apprised the participants about the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country

The NCOC has decided to send the matter regarding the reopening of the educational institutes to the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

The IPEMC will take decisions about the reopening of schools, holding of examinations, and promotion of students to the next grades in its meeting.

It will hold its meeting before May 23 to make further announcements.