Punjab boards issue schedule for matric, intermediate exams
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (PBCC) on Saturday released revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate examinations.
The matriculation exams will begin from May 25 while for intermediate will start from July 3, as per the new schedule
Results for matric and intermediate exams will be declared on September 21 and October 20 respectively, the PBCC chairman said.
He said that both examinations will be conducted and completed within 28 days.
The notification issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore reads, “The controlling authority/Higher Education Department, Punjab in a meeting with all the chairpersons of BISEs Punjab dated 09-04-20121 has approved revised schedule for Conduct of Examination/Declaration of Results of SSC and HSSC Annual Examinations 2021.”
“9th and 10th examinations will start from May 25 (Tuesday) and the expected date of declaration of result is September 21 (Tuesday),” as per the schedule.
Sindh suspends physical classes till grade 8 from ... 06:37 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced it will suspend physical classes till grade 8 of all ...
- Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for high treason06:14 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Punjab boards issue schedule for matric, intermediate exams05:42 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – South Africa win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan ...05:34 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- CJCSC Gen Nadeem inspects passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul ...05:22 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- WATCH – Monkey plays video game with its mind using Elon Musk’s ...04:37 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Amna Ilyas wants PM Imran to take back his statement on rape03:28 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Rimi Sen calls Bigg Boss a 'useless show'02:28 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Ayushmann Khurrana pays a poetic tribute to Irrfan Khan at Filmfare ...01:32 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021