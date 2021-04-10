Punjab boards issue schedule for matric, intermediate exams

05:42 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Punjab boards issue schedule for matric, intermediate exams
LAHORE – The Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (PBCC) on Saturday released revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate examinations.

The matriculation exams will begin from May 25 while for intermediate will start from July 3, as per the new schedule

Results for matric and intermediate exams will be declared on September 21 and October 20 respectively, the PBCC chairman said.

He said that both examinations will be conducted and completed within 28 days.

The notification issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore reads, “The controlling authority/Higher Education Department, Punjab in a meeting with all the chairpersons of BISEs Punjab dated 09-04-20121 has approved revised schedule for Conduct of Examination/Declaration of Results of SSC and HSSC Annual Examinations 2021.”

“9th and 10th examinations will start from May 25 (Tuesday) and the expected date of declaration of result is September 21 (Tuesday),” as per the schedule.

