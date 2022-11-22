‘No more Jiye Bhutto, but Jiye Awam,’ says Zulfikar Bhutto Jr at Sindh trans-march
Share
Several transgender activists attended the first-ever Sindh ‘Moorat March’, demanding equality and protection of trans-community in Pakistan.
Transgenders from different areas of the southeastern province flocked to attend the event to raise voices for marginalised group. The event garnered attention with dialogues and emotional performances interspersed with creative slogans.
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto junior, Bhutto family scion and an LGBT activist, also attended the march and one of the clips went viral. In his speech, Zulfikar Jr said Pakistani people should stop chanting 'Jiye Bhutto' which means long live Bhutto.
It’s time for "Jiye Awaam, Jiye Khawaja Sira and Jiye Aurat," he could be heard saying with many lauding the activist and for empowering a common man in feudal culture.
This gentleman is @BhuttoZulfikar junior, the real soul of motherland, telling people don't chanting about Bhutto, but chant for urself, the people who are suffering, which is the real Sindh. This is change this is rising Sindh. #Sindhmooratmarch pic.twitter.com/cUK7Dj4LnD— Mujahid Hussain Syed (@MujahidSehwani) November 20, 2022
As his clips went viral, many activists and social media users showered love on him for new slogans. Aurat March Karachi, Progressive Students Federation Karachi, and other groups also attended the event.
Thank you for the kind words on my speech at @MooratMarch, however, this would not have been possible had it not been for the space that trans women and the khwaja sara community have created for free expression in this country. Tremendously grateful. Jaagi jaagi Moorat jaagi! pic.twitter.com/glYTQLgU3B— Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ذوالفقار علي ڀٽو (@BhuttoZulfikar) November 22, 2022
The organisers and participants called on authorities to criminalize transphobic hate speech. They linked self-perceived gender identities to basic rights.
The Moorat March participants further called for abandoning trans-children and defend the Transgender Persons’ Protections act.
Queer Bhutto: His dislike for politics and ... 12:44 AM | 22 Feb, 2018
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto shared his dislike for politics and his sheer disappointment on the way he was judged by his ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- PM House receives summary for appointment of new army chief10:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- ‘No more Jiye Bhutto, but Jiye Awam,’ says Zulfikar Bhutto Jr at ...10:36 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in FIFA ...09:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- New army chief to be appointed by Nov 26, says Khawaja Asif09:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video takes the internet by storm06:44 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022