PM House receives summary for appointment of new army chief

Summary contains names of six generals in the race for most powerful position in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
PM House receives summary for appointment of new army chief
Source: File photos
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday evening received a summary containing names of top six contenders for the coveted post of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to senior journalist Ansar Abbasi, the summary contains names of top six lieutenants-general of the Pakistan Army.

They are Asim Munir, the army’s quartermaster general; Azhar Abbas, the chief of general staff; Nauman Mahmood, president of the National Defence University; Faiz Hameed, the former chief of Pakistan’s premier Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and currently the commander of the army’s Bahawalpur Corps; Muhammad Amer, commander of the army's Gujranwala Corps; and Sahir Shamshad Mirza, commander of the Rawalpindi Corps.

