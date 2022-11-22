PM House receives summary for appointment of new army chief
Summary contains names of six generals in the race for most powerful position in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday evening received a summary containing names of top six contenders for the coveted post of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
According to senior journalist Ansar Abbasi, the summary contains names of top six lieutenants-general of the Pakistan Army.
They are Asim Munir, the army’s quartermaster general; Azhar Abbas, the chief of general staff; Nauman Mahmood, president of the National Defence University; Faiz Hameed, the former chief of Pakistan’s premier Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and currently the commander of the army’s Bahawalpur Corps; Muhammad Amer, commander of the army's Gujranwala Corps; and Sahir Shamshad Mirza, commander of the Rawalpindi Corps.
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- PM House receives summary for appointment of new army chief10:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- ‘No more Jiye Bhutto, but Jiye Awam,’ says Zulfikar Bhutto Jr at ...10:36 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in FIFA ...09:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- New army chief to be appointed by Nov 26, says Khawaja Asif09:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video takes the internet by storm06:44 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022