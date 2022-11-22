Shaan reveals why Lollywood friendships don't work

The Pakistani entertainment industry is known for its glitz and glam yet the catfights, rivalries and nemesis take the prize when it comes to taking the spotlight. There aren't many unproblematic actors in Lollywood mainly because the media misconstrues one's statement and takes meaning out of context.

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid, better known as Shaan, recently came forward to address the reason behind weak friendships between actors.

In a recent interview for the promotion of his upcoming film Zarrar, the 51-year-old opened up about why actors cannot be friends for long.

The Khuda Ke Liye actor suggested that there is a possibility of friendship between actors but it is quite difficult in Pakistan as there are fewer worthy projects and a plethora of talent out there. "While in the process of shortlisting, people hold grudges, thence making it impossible for them to be friends. The dearth of notable work causes trouble in the tinsel town."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Yalghaar, Arth - The Destination, and Zarrar. Shahid is currently working on Waar 2.