Has PM Shehbaz Sharif postponed his official visit to Turkiye?
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not postponed his three-day official visit to Turkiye, that is due to start from Thursday (November 24), according to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
Reports in local media earlier cited sources in PM Office that the premier would not leave for Turkiye this week. However, the information minister confirmed that there is no such decision made by the premier.
The visit is scheduled at a crucial time when the Shehbaz government is considering names for the appointment of highest position in Pakistan Army.
As the present Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29, the government is expected to finalise a name for the top post this week.
The premier is going to visit Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Besides holding several key bilateral and delegation level meetings, PM Shehbaz is supposed to inaugurate the frigate building with the cooperation of Pakistan-Turkish Navy.
Shehbaz Sharif made his first visit to Istanbul as prime minister in May this year.
