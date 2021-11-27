PIA announces to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines Saturday announced to expand its flight operation to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom eased coronavirus-related restrictions from next Wednesday (December 1).

A spokesman of the national carrier said that thirty five flights will be operated from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia in a week.

He said that the flights would be operated to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Al Qassim from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, the state broadcaster reported.

The spokesman, however, said that Pakistani passengers departing will have to undergo a five-day mandatory quarantine in accordance with Saudi laws.

He said the decision with regard to increasing the number of flights will be taken as per the demand in the coming days.