10-year-old girl spotted driving car on Faisalabad’s busy road

FAISALABAD – In another case of underage driving, a minor girl was spotted driving a sedan on the roads of the Punjab’s city.

The driver, who appears around 10-year-old, was reportedly cruising through a main road in Samnabad area of Faisalabad.

The footage of this incident was captured by a passing vehicle in which a minor was spotted on the front passenger seat.

After the video went viral on social media, the traffic police have launched investigation to trace the vehicle.