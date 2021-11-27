10-year-old girl spotted driving car on Faisalabad’s busy road
11:02 PM | 27 Nov, 2021
FAISALABAD – In another case of underage driving, a minor girl was spotted driving a sedan on the roads of the Punjab’s city.
The driver, who appears around 10-year-old, was reportedly cruising through a main road in Samnabad area of Faisalabad.
The footage of this incident was captured by a passing vehicle in which a minor was spotted on the front passenger seat.
After the video went viral on social media, the traffic police have launched investigation to trace the vehicle.
Police in action after five-year-old spotted ... 10:20 AM | 27 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – Police in the seventh-largest city of Pakistan are on the lookout for the minor boy who was spotted ...
