Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 November 2021
08:38 AM | 28 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 92,585 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs  107,985.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Karachi PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Islamabad PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Peshawar PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Quetta PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Sialkot PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Attock PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Gujranwala PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Jehlum PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Multan PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Bahawalpur PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Gujrat PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Nawabshah PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Chakwal PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Hyderabad PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Nowshehra PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Sargodha PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Faisalabad PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519
Mirpur PKR 117,800 PKR 1,519

