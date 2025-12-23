‘Soft moments’: Saba Qamar shows off effortless elegance in casual photos

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, known for her striking beauty and versatile acting, has shared a set of jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her “soft moments” before stepping into the spotlight.

In the post, Saba Qamar is seen wearing a white, textured V-neck robe, which gives off a relaxed, elegant vibe. The robe, which appears to be a bathrobe or similar casual wrap, is designed with a tie-waist closure.

Saba, effortlessly chic, holds a glass as she poses for the camera, her graceful demeanor capturing the essence of tranquility and comfort. She paired the look with minimal makeup, further enhancing her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Captioning the post, she writes, “Soft moments before the spotlight,” a phrase that resonates with her ability to balance both glamour and simplicity in her everyday life.

Saba Qamar, one of Pakistan’s leading actresses, has consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable talent. She has been a part of numerous successful TV dramas, including “Mera Saeein,” “Baaghi,” and “Digest Writer.”

In addition to her television success, she has also ventured into Bollywood with the film “Hindi Medium” alongside Irfan Khan, which was a commercial hit and received critical praise.