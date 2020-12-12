Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resign as Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson 
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Saturday announced his decision to resign as Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson for undisclosed reasons.

The PPP stalwart in a tweet further clarifying said that he was not quitting the party. However, he did not explain reasons behind his move. 

“Will stand by BBZ through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party,” he added.

Earlier, local media claimed that Khokar had quit the party in protest against some decisions taken from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties. 

