Nawaz Sharif booked for 'criminal conspiracy' against Pakistan's state institutions
Web Desk
12:22 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Nawaz Sharif booked for 'criminal conspiracy' against Pakistan's state institutions
Share

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his speeches against the state institutions.

Moved by a resident of Lahore, the FIR lodged with the Shahdara Police Station states that the deposed PM committed 'criminal conspiracy' under Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR also nominates 40 leaders of PML-N, including Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Khurran Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah and others.

It alleges that the former prime minister, in his speeches, supported the policies of India, and claimed that Nawaz wanted to give the impression that Pakistan will be listed in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list in its upcoming meeting.

The FIR further stated that Nawaz, in his speeches, wanted to divert the attention of Indian forces' atrocities in occupied Kashmir and India's occupation of the territory.

It also alleged that the former prime minister's speeches defamed Pakistan's high courts and armed forces in front of the international community.

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law booked for sedition; Special police team to arrest Capt Safdar, other PMLN leaders

More From This Category
Azad Kashmir PM booked in sedition case; Imran ...
09:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PDM announces revised schedule of rallies against ...
07:58 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Army officers who live in Askari housing society ...
07:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Pakistan tops in Asia for highest response on ...
06:43 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
IHC rejects petition seeking ban on Nawaz ...
06:06 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Kissan Ittehad demands subsidize agriculture ...
05:40 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Chaudhry and husband Somee Chohan welcome their first child
07:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr