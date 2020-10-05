Nawaz Sharif booked for 'criminal conspiracy' against Pakistan's state institutions
LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his speeches against the state institutions.
Moved by a resident of Lahore, the FIR lodged with the Shahdara Police Station states that the deposed PM committed 'criminal conspiracy' under Pakistan Penal Code.
The FIR also nominates 40 leaders of PML-N, including Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Khurran Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif, Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah and others.
It alleges that the former prime minister, in his speeches, supported the policies of India, and claimed that Nawaz wanted to give the impression that Pakistan will be listed in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list in its upcoming meeting.
The FIR further stated that Nawaz, in his speeches, wanted to divert the attention of Indian forces' atrocities in occupied Kashmir and India's occupation of the territory.
It also alleged that the former prime minister's speeches defamed Pakistan's high courts and armed forces in front of the international community.
