Fawad Alam wants to work with Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat after Showbiz debut
LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam after his entry to Showbiz industry with a web series has expressed his wish to work with country’s top-rated stars, including Mahria Khan and Mehwish Hayat.
Alam during an interview with a foreign media outlet said that he had a passion for acting and he availed opportunity when it was offered. He hoped that people will admire his web series named “Khudkash Mohabbat”.
Responding to a question, the cricketer-turned-actor said that he wanted to work with Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Maya Ali.
“It will be a matter of pride for him if he gets a chance to work with any of three stars,” he said.
Earlier this week, Fawad Alam shared the trailer of his series.
Taking to Twitter, middle order batsman Fawad Alam wrote, “Conspicuously delighted to announce my debut as an actor in the upcoming Urdu flix web series “Khudkash Muhabbat”.
Conspicuously delighted to announce my debut as an actor in the upcoming Urdu flix web series “Khudkash Muhabbat”. I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most.#UrduFlix #KhudkashMuhabbat pic.twitter.com/qynHDruArA— Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) April 8, 2021
“I hope you guys like me in the acting ground as much as you did in the cricket ground! Your prayers, love and support matter the most.”
Making his international cricket debut in 2007, Alam made a cameo appearance in PTV Home’s drama serial Ghar Damad.
The 35-year-old cricketer made comeback in the national Test squad after 10 years and so far Alam scored two centuries since his comeback in Playing XI in 2020.
