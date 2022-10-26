Mehar Bano shares stunning clicks from her dreamy wedding ceremony
Web Desk
07:40 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mehar Bano shares stunning clicks from her dreamy wedding ceremony
Source: Meharbano (Instagram)
Share

Rising star Actor Mehar Bano, known for her roles in the web series Churails and Qaatil Haseeno Ke Naam, has finally shared stunning clicks of her wedding.

While the fans got a glimpse earlier of her bridal looks through her MUA's Insta handle, the Churails actor made it Instagram official by sharing pics online.

The 27-year-old actor got married to producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate ceremony. Pictures and videos from their private ceremony went viral online where the duo is seen celebrating with their guests. For her Baraat, Bano made a beautiful bride in a classic red Zubia Zainab attire.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yratta (@yrattamedia)

Mehar Bano ties the knot in an intimate ceremony 05:52 PM | 10 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Mehar Bano is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous ...

More From This Category
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ...
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on ...
04:53 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Iqra Aziz Hussain and Sargun Mehta exchange ...
05:34 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly encourages women to walk out of ...
04:24 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Here is why Aagha Ali is scared of visiting ...
03:15 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan refutes assault allegations by ex-wife Aliza Sultan
06:06 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr