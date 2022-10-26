Mehar Bano shares stunning clicks from her dreamy wedding ceremony

Rising star Actor Mehar Bano, known for her roles in the web series Churails and Qaatil Haseeno Ke Naam, has finally shared stunning clicks of her wedding.

While the fans got a glimpse earlier of her bridal looks through her MUA's Insta handle, the Churails actor made it Instagram official by sharing pics online.

The 27-year-old actor got married to producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate ceremony. Pictures and videos from their private ceremony went viral online where the duo is seen celebrating with their guests. For her Baraat, Bano made a beautiful bride in a classic red Zubia Zainab attire.

