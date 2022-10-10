Mehar Bano ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

Mehar Bano ties the knot in an intimate ceremony
Lollywood diva Mehar Bano is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.

The Churails actor has tied the knot with her fiance Shahrukh Kazim Ali and needless to say, Mehar Bano looked stunning.

While the 28-year-old star hasn’t posted anything from her wedding, her makeup artist has shared her looks and she looked breathtaking.

For Mehndi, she chose a turquoise outfit with colourful panels of embellished gold with hints of orange and pink all over the long flowy dress. 

On the other hand, Bano made a beautiful bride in a classic red Zubia Zainab attire for her Baraat. 

