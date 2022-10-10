Mehar Bano ties the knot in an intimate ceremony
Lollywood diva Mehar Bano is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.
The Churails actor has tied the knot with her fiance Shahrukh Kazim Ali and needless to say, Mehar Bano looked stunning.
While the 28-year-old star hasn’t posted anything from her wedding, her makeup artist has shared her looks and she looked breathtaking.
For Mehndi, she chose a turquoise outfit with colourful panels of embellished gold with hints of orange and pink all over the long flowy dress.
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, Bano made a beautiful bride in a classic red Zubia Zainab attire for her Baraat.
View this post on Instagram
