03:40 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new rain video
The celebrities of K-Town never miss a chance to enjoy the rain and the gorgeous Hira Mani is no exception either who adores rain.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star is undoubtedly one of the leading divas and with the Monsoon season in full swing, she was spotted dancing in rain channelling filmy vibes.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 32-year-old posted an adorable video where she runs outside in the rain and enjoys her time.

"Finally mujey apni video pay gana lagana aagayaa matlab video editing ", she captioned.

The DoBol star's childlike innocence shines through as the camera captures her twirling and beaming whilst enjoying the lively weather.

Earlier, Hira has wooed her admirers with her melodious voice by posting videos of her singing on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

