Hira Mani leaves fans stunned with new singing video

Hira Mani is blessed with impeccable acting skills along with a beautiful voice and the latest video is proof of her exceptional singing skills.

The DoBol star might be popular in the masses for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, unique fashion choices and hit dramas but she is a talent powerhouse and can also sing very well.

The 32-year-old actress has now left the fans gushing over her smashing singing video. Crooning the magical song 'Kaisi Paheli Zindagani', Hira enthrals her massive fan following as she hits the musical notes perfectly.

While lending her voice to the song, the beauty is busy parting her hair and getting glammed up. With her dewy makeup done, final touches were being done to perfect her hairdo.

Earlier, Hira has often wooed her admirers with her sweet voice by posting videos of her singing on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, she is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.