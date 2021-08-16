Hira Mani makes hilarious revelations in latest interview
03:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani makes hilarious revelations in latest interview
Lollywood diva Hira Mani's stardoms skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona.

The 32-year-old star has worked in dramas like Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati. Apart from her acting endeavours, it's her candid interviews that the audience adore.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star sat down with Mashion and made a plethora of hilarious revelations, leaving the audience rolling with laughter.

Among those she revealed her favourite accent and her favourite swear word. Keeping things transparent, she mimicked a thick Behari accent while pondering over her favourite accent.

Delving into details about curse expression she uses a lot, she laughing revealed it and said she only uses it at home.

Furthermore, the super talented diva gave interesting answers and revealed her crush, her favourite sound and a lot of things.

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace.

On the work front, Hira is being highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

