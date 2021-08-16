Fazl congratulates Taliban for 'victory' in Afghanistan
Web Desk
03:33 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Fazl congratulates Taliban for 'victory' in Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader and President of opposition alliance Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has sent a congratulation letter to the Afghan Taliban on their much-awaited victory against the United States in Afghanistan.

The JUI Chief Maulana Fazl, in the letter, congratulated Chief Taliban leader Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada and all his comrades on this great achievement.” It stated that JUI Chief extended his greetings to the people of Afghanistan and the all Muslim world for the landmark feat in a war-raged country.

Fazl stated that the invasion of NATO troops in the neighboring country was aggression while the Taliban’s retaliation on foreign troops is the absolute right to self-defense.

“Taliban Mujahideen have liberated their homeland Afghanistan from the world powers with the help of Almighty “. It further stated that “Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam values the new system that the Taliban leadership has launched with a policy of peace, goodwill, and reconciliation after its victories”.

Chief of the far-right political party further mentioned that the new system under the Taliban leadership, with a policy of reconciliation, is valued and the foundation of a stable Islamic Afghanistan is certain.

Outlawed TTP chief threatens 'holy war' on ... 11:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

KABUL/WASHINGTON – As the Afghan Taliban keep sweeping through a third of Afghanistan’s regions following ...

More From This Category
At least 5 killed, scores injured in gunfire amid ...
02:28 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar takes oath as Supreme ...
01:41 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
PIA suspends flight operation from Kabul amid ...
01:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Thatta man involved in raping the corpse of a ...
12:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
'Malala in shock on Kabul's sudden fall to ...
12:17 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
PM Imran launches single national curriculum 'to ...
11:52 AM | 16 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan shares adorable photos of her birthday celebration
03:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr