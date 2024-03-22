How much loan has Pakistan received in last eight months?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received $6.68 billion foreign loan in the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and this loan is less than the budgetary estimates.

According to the statistics released by the Finance Division, Pakistan is estimated to receive $17.38 billion foreign loan in the current fiscal year.

From July to February, Pakistan received $848.2 million foreign loan. Of this amount, Pakistan received $595.1 million from Saudi Arabia for oil and $67.3 million from China.

On the other hand, Pakistan received $686.8 million from Naya Pakistan Certificates and $2 billion under the time deposit.