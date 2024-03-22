How much loan has Pakistan received in last eight months?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received $6.68 billion foreign loan in the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and this loan is less than the budgetary estimates.
According to the statistics released by the Finance Division, Pakistan is estimated to receive $17.38 billion foreign loan in the current fiscal year.
From July to February, Pakistan received $848.2 million foreign loan. Of this amount, Pakistan received $595.1 million from Saudi Arabia for oil and $67.3 million from China.
On the other hand, Pakistan received $686.8 million from Naya Pakistan Certificates and $2 billion under the time deposit.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
