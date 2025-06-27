Dubai-bound flight from Islamabad strays into India due to storm

LAHORE – A UAE-based Emirates flight EK-715, departing from Islamabad to Dubai veered off its planned route and entered Indian airspace due to adverse weather.

The incident took place en the early hours of Thursday when a powerful storm system swept across Punjab, severely impacting air traffic over Pakistan. Multiple international flights faced significant disruptions due to intense rainfall and strong winds.

Reports said the Boeing 777 entered Indian airspace near Narowal at approximately 4:25 am on 26 June. The aircraft reportedly circled near Amritsar before re-entering Pakistani airspace near Kasur at 4:36 am, continuing on to Dubai without further incident.

The storm forced several foreign flights to hold or change course while flying over Pakistani territory. A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to London was seen circling within Pakistani airspace for around 15 minutes.

Other flights affected included services from Taipei to Paris, Baku to Islamabad, Istanbul to Islamabad, Delhi to Istanbul, Manila to Istanbul, Muscat to Lahore, and multiple other routes connected to Pakistan.

Authorities have not reported any safety breaches or passenger injuries, but the weather-related disruptions highlight the challenges of operating flights during the ongoing monsoon season.