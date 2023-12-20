Search

Pakistan

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pakistani students

Web Desk
10:31 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pakistani students

JEDDAH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has increased the number of scholarships from 600 to 700 for Pakistani students.

Pakistani students can avail these scholarships by applying through “Study in Saudi” electronic portal.

The portal provides a one-window comprehensive gateway for international students to apply and process applications for study in the Kingdom i.e., Self-financed, Partial Scholarship and Full Scholarship.

Students can apply for their desired degree which includes almost all disciplines except medical science.

The details of the scholarship are given on the Saudi Mission’s website: https:/studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/.

Commonwealth Masters, PhD Scholarship for UK opens for Pakistani students; here’s how to apply

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:46 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

BNA commander Sarfaraz Bangulzai with his 72 companions surrender to ...

08:13 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on December 25

09:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in prison in Italy for honor ...

03:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

KP announces winter vacations 2023

10:45 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistani volunteer network wins Commonwealth Innovation Award 2023

08:29 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announces day of mourning over death of Kuwait’s Emir ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Cracker blast at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’ Lahore residence leaves two cops injured

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25  284.25 
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: