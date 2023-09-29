Commonwealth Masters, PhD Scholarship for UK opens for Pakistani students; here’s how to apply

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced applications for the 2023 Commonwealth Master's scholarship tenable in the United Kingdom. These scholarships are available for full-time master's degrees, PHD courses at UK universities.

Students in Pakistan have good news, as Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in Britain provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives.

Under the Commonwealth Scholarship program, 30 PhD fields and 26 Master's programs are available.

Commonwealth Scholarship Application Procedure

Interested candidates are required to submit online applications at Commonwealth and HEC portals.

1st Step (Commonwealth Online Application)

Candidates must apply using the CSC's online application system mentioned below. The CSC is unable to accept any applications that are not submitted via the online application system or after the closing date listed above.

a) For Masters Click here to apply for a Master's Scholarship

b) For PhD Click here to apply for a PhD Scholarship

​​2nd Step (HEC Online application)

Apply online at HEC website: https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk/#/auth/login

Once you complete registration and file your profile, please select Learning Opportunities Abroad. After submission, get a printed copy to be signed by the applicant.

Please submit your application with latest email/mobile number and updated information.

Who is eligible for Commonwealth Scholarship

​​​To apply for CWS scholarships, candidates must meet HEC requisites in addition to CSC requirements.

Candidate should be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan /AJ&K. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For Master scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 16 years Bachelors/master’s degree in the relevant field of study.

For PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first division in 17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree in the relevant field of study.

Students must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree. Result-awaiting candidates are eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to provide HAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test.

Interested candidates can register for the same by visiting https://etc.hec.gov.pk/. ETC is accepting applications for HAT test.

Application closing dates

Remember that the deadline for applications for Commonwealth Scholarships is October 17, 2023.