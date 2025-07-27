New School Timings after Summer Holidays 2025

By News Desk
12:43 pm | Jul 27, 2025

KARACHI – Sindh Government announced new school and college timings from August 1, as summer vacations are about to end from next week.

School Education and Literacy Department made official announcement about timings as thousands of students in the country’s southeastern region are excited to get back to schools.

New School Timings from August 1

School  Days Timing
Primary Schools Mon–Thu & Saturday 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Friday 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Primary – First Shift Mon–Thu & Saturday 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Friday 7:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Primary – Second Shift Monday to Saturday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Secondary & Higher Secondary Mon–Thu & Saturday 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Friday 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Secondary – First Shift Mon–Thu & Saturday 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Friday 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Secondary – Second Shift Monday to Saturday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

For Colleges

  • Monday to Saturday: 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM

  • Fridays: Close early at 11:30 AM

Education authorities have issued a strict directive: All institutions must implement the new schedule without exception. Violations may lead to disciplinary action.

