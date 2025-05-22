Summer Holidays 2025 for Karachi, Sindh School Students to Start from June 1; See Schedule

KARACHI – Sindh Education Department on Thursday declared summer holidays for all educational institutions across the province from June 1 as scorching continue to batter young learners.

The summer break will start on June 1 and will end on July 31, with classes set to resume starting of August 2025.

The decision applies to both public and private schools and colleges throughout Sindh. This move aims to provide relief to students and staff during the peak summer months, which are typically marked by extreme heat in the region.

Karachi Summer Vacations 2025

All government and private educational institutions are advised to adhere strictly to the holiday schedule, as announced by the department. Classes are expected to resume on August 1, 2025.

Parents and students are encouraged to utilize this time productively while also taking necessary precautions against the intense summer weather.

Earlier, KP government announced summer vacation for public and private schools. In summer zone (plains), primary schools will observe vacation from June 1 to August 31, while middle, high, and higher secondary schools will have holidays from June 15 to August 31.