KP announces summer vacation for public, private schools

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced summer vacation for public and private schools.

According to a notification issued by the KP Education Department, in the summer zone (plains), primary schools will observe vacation from June 1 to August 31, while middle, high, and higher secondary schools will have holidays from June 15 to August 31.

The notification also stated that in the winter zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, summer vacation will be observed from July 1 to July 31.