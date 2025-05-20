Punjab announces early summer vacations, new school timings amid heatwave

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced summer vacations, starting from May 28, and reduced school hours as the Met office has issued heatwave alert across the province.

Provincial Education Minister said all schools will open at 7:30 am while the closing time will be 11:30 am, saying the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced that the summer vacations will commence from June 1 till August 9. However, it has to revise the schedule due to rising temperatures in the province.

Heatwave Alert

Meanwhile, the PDMA Punjab has issued a heatwave alert across the province from May 20 to 24, saying above normal temperatures are expected during these days.

In the alert issued by PDMA, it has been stated that the temperature may rise 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

Due to the intense heat, there is also a chance of dust storms, strong winds, and heatstroke.

Citizens have been advised to increase water intake and avoid direct sunlight. The advisory further states that elderly people and children should not go out in direct sunlight between 10 am and 5 pm.

PDMA has also issued alerts to district administrations, hospital managements, and rescue services.