PARIS – The French government has returned several historic artifacts smuggled from Balochistan to the Pakistanis government.

These valuable archaeological relics were confiscated by French customs in recent years. They have now been handed over to the Pakistani Embassy in Paris and sent back to Pakistan.

These historical items were confiscated under UNESCO’s 1970 Convention, which aims to prevent the illegal import, export, and transfer of ownership of cultural property. Both Pakistan and France are signatories to this agreement.

Following extended cooperation and efforts between the Pakistani Embassy and French authorities, these artifacts were safely repatriated to Pakistan.

This move serves as a significant example of bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The return of these rare and historic artifacts is of great importance to Pakistan, as they serve as a living symbol of our connection to ancient civilizations.