‘Can’t think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple,’ Pakistan rejects Indian allegations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday refuted the Indian allegations that it had attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith, during recent conflict between the neighbouring countries.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has responded toe the remarks made by a senior Indian Army officer that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple through drones and missiles on the intervening night of 7 and 8 May 2025.

“We categorically reject the allegations that Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple, the most revered place in the Sikh faith. We hold all places of worship in the highest esteem and cannot think of targeting a holy site like the Golden Temple,” Khan said.

In fact, it was India that targeted different places of worship in Pakistan in the intervening night of 6 and 7 May 2025, the spokesperson said.

He added that the allegations levelled by the Indian side cannot shift attention from this unacceptable act.

Pakistan is the proud custodian of many holy sites of the Sikh faith. Every year, it welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan also provides visa-free access to the Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur through the Kartarpur Corridor. In that backdrop, any claim concerning Pakistan’s attempt to target the Golden Temple is absolutely baseless and incorrect, the FO spokesperson concluded.