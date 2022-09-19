ECP reserves verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday reserved a verdict in the Toshakhana case filed against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Last month, PML-N government and allied parties filed a reference with the ECP seeking the disqualification of Imran Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister office through a no-confidence vote in April this year.

PML-N lawmakers Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha had argued that the PTI chief is no more Sadiq and Amin as he failed to declare the gifts received from Toshakhana.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s legal counsel Barrister Ali Zafar told ECP that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.

When a member of the top election body inquired about the source of income used to buy the gifts from Toshakhana, the lawyer avoided sharing the details but revealed that the former premier received gifts worth Rs1.7 million during 2019-20.

He said that the details of the gifts received by Imran Khan as premier till 2021 has been provided in the written reply.

Barrister Zafar said that the income generated by selling the gifts has been declared his client’s income tax returns. He said that tax was paid on an income of Rs58 million.

Last year, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

Cabinet Division however challenged the PIC order, claiming that it was illegal. The ousted government had taken the position that the disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana will disrupt Pakistan's relations with friendly nations.