FIA launches inquiry against Imran Khan in Toshakhana gift case

ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators have launched an inquiry into the allegations against former prime minister Imran Khan that he sold a necklace, which was received as a gift from another country.

Reports in the local media suggest that Khan, who was ousted from power after he failed to win the vote of confidence from the parliament, received a gift during his premiership, but he did not deposit that expensive gift into the state gift repository. He allegedly gave this gift to his former special assistant Zulfi Bokhari and he sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs180 million.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed that only a small amount was deposited in the exchequer whereas the recipient was bound to deposit 50 percent of the gift's value.

Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of the former premier, dismissed the allegations, calling it "blatant lies".

In a social media post, the PTI leader said, "Low blow attempt to discredit PM by a B grade media house. Surely you can do better than that."

Blatantl lies! No necklace given or ever sold by me.

Low blow attempt to discredit PM by a B grade media house. Surely you can do better than that 24 News. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 12, 2022

Last year, the Imran Khan-led government had refused to share information about the gifts received by the prime minister and challenged the matter in the Islamabad High court (IHC), saying such an information is "classified" and any disclosure may damage the interests of Pakistan.

Govt refuses to divulge information on gifts ... 03:20 PM | 20 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The federal government has declined to share information about the gifts received by Prime Minister ...

The PTI government claimed that gifts exchanged between the heads of states give a personal touch to inter-state relations and are classified. It added that disclosure of such information would create an unwanted media hype.