Asim Bajwa announces to step down as special assistant to PM 

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to PM on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced his resignation from the post hours after he issued a detailed rebuttal on allegations of concealing assets.

Talking to a private news channel, Bajwa said that he will continue to serve as chairman of CPEC Authority, adding that it is a vast project and he wanted to give his full attention to it.

Bajwa said that he will submit his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier today, he issued a detailed rebuttal, rejecting allegation of concealing assets as baseless and incorrect.

The chief of the CPEC Authority wrote on his Twitter handle, "I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity."

Referring to allegations leveled by a journalist Ahmad Noorani in a story against his wife, Bajwa said that the accusation of not declaring investment of his wife abroad in his declaration of assets and liabilities as SAPM is “materially false”.

“On the date of filing of the said declaration i.e. 22.06.2020 my wife was no longer an investor or shareholder in any business of my brothers or anyone else, abroad. My wife had disinvested all her interests as at 01.06.2020 in any entity abroad and such fact has been duly documented in the official records in the USA,” read the press release.

Talking about his children’s assets, he said that most of the companies held by his sons are dormant with one another is running in losses while another has made a profit of Rs500,000 in three years.

The CPEC chief about his brothers investments said, “in a span of eighteen years i.e. from 2002 till date my brothers purchased the franchise and assets related thereto and real estate to the tune of $70 million, out of which around $60 million were through bank loans and financial facilities”.

He asserted that none of his brothers are his dependents. He added that their total out of pocket investment is fully documented and justified from their own sources.