PM Imran felicitates Pakistani Christians on Easter
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 12 Apr, 2020
PM Imran felicitates Pakistani Christians on Easter
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Christian citizens of the Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.

In a message on the occasion, wishing the Christian community, the Prime Minister appealed them to stay safe and keep your families safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked the Christian citizens to pray and celebrate at home by observing the national safety protocols.

