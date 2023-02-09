Shaheed Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Ali's son gets hitched

Congratulations are in order for the son of Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali (Shaheed) as he tied the knot. The martyr's son also serves in the Pakistan army as an officer — a captain by rank.

Captain Ahmad Sarfraz got married to his gorgeous wife Eiman. Though much is not known about the Captain's spouse on the internet, the couple's scintillating pictures have been making rounds.

For those unversed, Shaheed Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali was a Pakistani army officer who was serving as Corps Commander Quetta for more than a year and a half. In November 2020, Sarfraz Ali was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

He alongwith his team was martyred in a military helicopter crash on August 2, 2022. The wreckage of the Pakistan Army helicopter — that went missing in the province of Balochistan — was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The official statement added that the unfortunate incident occurred due to bad weather.

The chopper carrying the army officials was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with ATC (air traffic control).

Six individuals were on board including Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was responsible to supervise the flood relief operations in Balochistan.

Shaheed Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali is buried in Shuhada graveyard in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.