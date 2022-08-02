Quetta Corps Commander among six Pakistan Army officers martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army helicopter that had gone missing Monday evening in Balochistan has crashed, leaving six military officials martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.
In a tweet, the military’s media wing confirmed that wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela.
“The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.”
The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 2, 2022
Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations . DTF pic.twitter.com/dnyano2vqC
The helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).
Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising the flood relief operations in the province, was among six people on board. Brig (approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz are also among the martyrs.
The Lasbela senior superintendent of police said at around 12:25pm, police recovered the crashed helicopter at Haji Moosa Goth on the top of a mountain, which was seven to eight kilometres away from Abbas Police Post, Sakran.
"The heli is completely destroyed. Police are further searching the area," he said in a statement.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sought latest details about the missing helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation.
The premier expressed his distress and anxiety over the safety of six Army Officers including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who were on board the helicopter.
