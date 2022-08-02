England all set for historic tour of Pakistan in September for T20 series
Share
LAHORE – A 17-year drought will be broken in September this year as England will tour Pakistan to play seven Twenty20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.
The National Stadium Karachi will host the matches on 20, 22, 23, and 25 September, before the historic event will shift to the provincial capital Lahore, where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.
The most sought T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour to cricket-loving nation, they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.
🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 2, 2022
📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢
Read more: https://t.co/iyz8N2ZEMu#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WX0RkoOwWx
The upcoming clash is said to be crucial for both sides for their preparation ahead of this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in October-November.
The limited over encounter against the second-ranked squad will launch Men in Green’s bumper international season as they will host New Zealand twice, first for two Tests and three ODIs in December and January and then in April for five ODIs and five T20Is.
Later, Babar XI will face off West Indies for three T20Is in late January and finally the 50-over Asia Cup.
England cricket chief apologises for cancelling ... 12:21 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – England, and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Ian Watmore Wednesday apologized for canceling the ...
Last year, England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year after Kiwis abandoned their tour of the South Asian country citing security concerns.
Schedule of T20Is
• Tuesday, 20 Sep — 1st T20I, Karachi
• Thursday, 22 Sep — 2nd T20I, Karachi
• Friday, 23 Sep — 3rd T20I, Karachi
• Sunday, 25 Sep — 4th T20I, Karachi
• Wednesday, 28 Sep — 5th T20I, Lahore
• Friday, 30 Sep — 6th T20I, Lahore
• Sunday, 2 Oct — 7th T20I, Lahore
England to play two additional T20Is during ... 10:30 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – England will play two additional men’s Twenty20 Internationals to the five T20Is originally ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan completes last prior action for release of bailout funds: IMF05:11 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
- England all set for historic tour of Pakistan in September for T20 ...04:28 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Dia Mirza mourns the death of her niece02:20 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022