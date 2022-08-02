England all set for historic tour of Pakistan in September for T20 series

LAHORE – A 17-year drought will be broken in September this year as England will tour Pakistan to play seven Twenty20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The National Stadium Karachi will host the matches on 20, 22, 23, and 25 September, before the historic event will shift to the provincial capital Lahore, where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

The most sought T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour to cricket-loving nation, they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.

The upcoming clash is said to be crucial for both sides for their preparation ahead of this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in October-November.

The limited over encounter against the second-ranked squad will launch Men in Green’s bumper international season as they will host New Zealand twice, first for two Tests and three ODIs in December and January and then in April for five ODIs and five T20Is.

Later, Babar XI will face off West Indies for three T20Is in late January and finally the 50-over Asia Cup.

Last year, England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year after Kiwis abandoned their tour of the South Asian country citing security concerns.

Schedule of T20Is

• Tuesday, 20 Sep — 1st T20I, Karachi

• Thursday, 22 Sep — 2nd T20I, Karachi

• Friday, 23 Sep — 3rd T20I, Karachi

• Sunday, 25 Sep — 4th T20I, Karachi

• Wednesday, 28 Sep — 5th T20I, Lahore

• Friday, 30 Sep — 6th T20I, Lahore

• Sunday, 2 Oct — 7th T20I, Lahore