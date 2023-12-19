PAKvAUS: Pakistan slapped with 10pc match fee fine over slow rate in Perth Test

Pakistani team was penalised a 10 percent match fee for a slow over rate, the ICC ruled on Monday.

The top cricket body imposed the fine on Green Shirts for the slow over-rate during the first Test match at the Perth Cricket Stadium.

The visitors have been docked two points from the World Test Championship (WTC) for the slow rate.

Men in Green delivered two overs with delay, on which ICC match referee Jagwal Srinath took action.

After losing first game, Pakistan started preparation for upcoming second Test against Australia. The team is set to engage in a two-day practice game against Victoria side on Dec 22, and 23.

The second game will start in iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26th. Team Green will touch down in Melbourne on Dec 19.

After a day of rest on 20th, the team will engage in training session. On December 24, Pakistani players will take a break before resuming their training at the MCG on Christmas Day, December 25.

Test series schedule

Second Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Third Test: January 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground



