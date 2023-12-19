Search

Pakistan

Sindh declares December 25, 26 as public holidays

KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared December 25 and Dec 26, 2023, as Public Holidays to mark the birthday of Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas. 

A notification issued by Chief Secretary confirmed public holidays next week.

It said the provincial government declared a public holiday for all offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except those engaged in essential services.

The notification further mentioned Dec 26, 2023, as Public Holiday for Christians only on the occasion of the Day after annual festival.

The Department of Services, General Administration, and Co-ordination has issued an official notification to this effect. 

