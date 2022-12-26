Pakistan announces public holidays for 2023

LAHORE – The Cabinet Division has released the schedule of public holidays for the year 2023.

A total of 15 public holidays are included for the general public. It starts with Kashmir Day.

The holidays include February 5 (Kashmir Solidarity Day), March 23 (Pakistan Day), May 1 (Labour Day), April 22,23,24 (Eidul Fitr), June 29,30, July 1 (Eidul Azha),July 27, 28 (Ashura), August 14 (Independence Day), September 28 (Eid Miladun Nabi PBUH) and December 25 (Quaid-e-Azam Day) have been declared designated holidays for the year.

A 'Day after Christmas' holiday is being included for Christians only.

