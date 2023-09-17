Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar embarks on US visit today to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD - Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to depart for New York where he is set to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Mr Kakar will apparently be the first interim prime minister to represent South Asian nation at the United Nations General Assembly.
The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is set to start in New York from September 18 to 23, and PM Kakar will participate in high-level debate of the 78th UNGA session. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and another minister would also accompany the premier for the visit.
At the UN, PM Kakar will participate in discussions about the range of pressing global issues while he is slated to shed light on Islamabad’s perspectives on the current global landscape during his speech.
Furthermore, the caretaker premier is likely to engage with heads of state from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and other nations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
