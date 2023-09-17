Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar embarks on US visit today to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD - Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is set to depart for New York where he is set to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Mr Kakar will apparently be the first interim prime minister to represent South Asian nation at the United Nations General Assembly.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly is set to start in New York from September 18 to 23, and PM Kakar will participate in high-level debate of the 78th UNGA session. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and another minister would also accompany the premier for the visit.

At the UN, PM Kakar will participate in discussions about the range of pressing global issues while he is slated to shed light on Islamabad’s perspectives on the current global landscape during his speech.

Furthermore, the caretaker premier is likely to engage with heads of state from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and other nations.