Pakistan to ease visa policy for business people, confirms PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD - In an effort to attract investors and promote business, Pakistan's caretaker regime has decided to ease the visa policy for businessmen.
In this regard, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed on Saturday to ease the visa policy for businessmen while he was chairing the fifth apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad.
The prime minister said the government would ensure the easy provision of visas to businessmen, adding that Pakistan was entering a new era with these measures.
People related to investment institutions will also have easy access to visas in this regard, the premier said.
Addressing a joint press conference alongside other ministers after the SIFC meeting, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani announced that the government would issue long-term visas to the business community on investment.
Although further details on the matter are yet to be finalized by the respective ministries and departments, experts are of the opinion that the businessmen would be prioritized in granting visas.
Besides the visa issue, the caretaker foreign minister said the country’s trade with all the countries increased during the recent months, adding that SIFC’s key objective was addressing investors’ problems.
The minister said the government is taking steps to remove the problems of foreign investors.
“Pakistan’s defence, political and economic ties [with the world] are improving,” he elaborated.
Minister Jilani opined that like China, Pakistan also had close trade relations with the US, adding that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has also shown interest in investment in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the Interior Ministry has made the visa policy business-friendly and investors will be given visas on easy terms.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
