Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Super 4 match

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.
Playing first, Sri Lanka set a target of 258 runs for Bangladesh in the second game of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 that was played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Chasing the target, the entire Bangladesh squad collapsed at 236 in 48.1 overs.
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama remained prominent with 93 runs off 72 balls while opener Pathum Nissanka made 40 and Kusal Mendis smashed fifty to help team set a challenging total for the opponent team.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first against the hosts.
Both sides eye for a victory in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup today on Saturday at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.
Bangla Tigers, after getting a thumping defeat by Pakistan in the Super 4 opener, land in a must-win situation against Lankan Lions, as another loss could likely mark the end of their campaign in a transcontinental event.
Meanwhile, Injury Sri Lanka are close to ODI distinction and if they manage to outclass Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super Four game, they will become the team with the second-longest winning streak in the ODI.
The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium is slow while the weather update suggests around a 70 pc chance of rain through the day.
If we look back at Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Lankan pacers remained dominant than their spinners against Bangladesh, with 41 wickets.
Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Sri Lanka (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
