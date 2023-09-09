Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Super 4 match

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.

Playing first, Sri Lanka set a target of 258 runs for Bangladesh in the second game of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 that was played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Chasing the target, the entire Bangladesh squad collapsed at 236 in 48.1 overs.

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama remained prominent with 93 runs off 72 balls while opener Pathum Nissanka made 40 and Kusal Mendis smashed fifty to help team set a challenging total for the opponent team.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first against the hosts.

Both sides eye for a victory in the second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup today on Saturday at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

Bangla Tigers, after getting a thumping defeat by Pakistan in the Super 4 opener, land in a must-win situation against Lankan Lions, as another loss could likely mark the end of their campaign in a transcontinental event.

Meanwhile, Injury Sri Lanka are close to ODI distinction and if they manage to outclass Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super Four game, they will become the team with the second-longest winning streak in the ODI.

The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium is slow while the weather update suggests around a 70 pc chance of rain through the day.

If we look back at Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Lankan pacers remained dominant than their spinners against Bangladesh, with 41 wickets.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana