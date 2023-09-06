Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in Super 4 match today

LAHORE – Pakistan will face Bangladesh today in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will start at 2:30pm.

Pakistan announced the squad a day earlier, making one change in the team. Mohammad Nawaz has been replaced by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan have entered the Super 4 with a massive win over Nepal and one point secured from their washed out game against India.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were hammered by Sri Lanka by five wickets in their opening match but bounced back to thrash Afghanistan by 89 runs and book their berth in the Super 4 stages.

India and Sri Lanka are the other two teams who have qualified for the Super 4.

Pakistan, the world No 1 ODI side, have a massive edge in head-to-head clashes against Bangladesh – having won 32 out of the 37 matches against Shakib al Hasan’s side.

Skipper Babar Azam will look to continue their winning with a win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash. He will try to continue showing his batting prowess after scoring an outstanding 151 against Nepal.