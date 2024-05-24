CDA demolishes portion of PTI’s central office in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad and demolished “illegal structures” on the premises.

Details reveal that a CDA team, supported by a substantial police contingent, executed an operation to remove encroachments and unauthorized constructions at the PTI headquarters late Thursday. CDA officials indicated that an additional floor had been built in violation of building bylaws.

During the operation, part of the PTI Central Secretariat was demolished. The news of the headquarters being sealed quickly spread, prompting PTI leaders, including the party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to rush to the site.

CDA officials reported that the plot, situated in Sector G-8/4, had been encroached upon and unauthorized constructions erected.

Originally, the plot was allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali, and PTI allegedly took over the land and built on it illegally.

Authorities noted that despite multiple warnings and notices, the plot’s owner committed several violations. The first notice was issued on November 19, 2020, followed by another on February 22, 2021. A final warning was given on June 14, 2022, and a show-cause notice on September 4, 2023, after the violations were not addressed.

Due to non-compliance with the orders, instructions were issued on May 10, 2024, to seal the property. The CDA spokesperson affirmed that the campaign against encroachments and illegal constructions would continue citywide without discrimination.

In a related development, PTI leader Aamir Mughal was arrested during the raid at the party office.

Barrister Gohar directed party workers present at the scene to remain peaceful.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, speaking to the media, stated that Aamir Mughal, who was standing next to him, was suddenly arrested by the police, placed in a white vehicle, and taken to an unknown location.

He questioned why the CDA operation took place under the cover of darkness. He compared the operation to those in Gaza, saying that just as operations are conducted there, a similar operation was carried out against PTI today.

Omar Ayub said that if there were objections, they could have contacted us and given us time to present our documents. A discussion could have taken place in a constructive environment. But no, because Imran Khan speaks about the supremacy of the constitution and law and true freedom in Pakistan, this displeases the government and several individuals.

The opposition leader stated that they condemn this action and will raise the issue in the National Assembly.